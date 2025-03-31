The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" Gets Clean 2025 Update

The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" is coming back and already turning heads. This classic silhouette made waves when it first dropped in 2004, combining performance and bold style. The latest version sticks to that same formula with a few clean updates. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Jordan 12 was inspired by Japanese design and luxury fashion. It originally released in 1996, during Michael Jordan’s final championship season with the Bulls. Since then, it has become a fan favorite for its sharp lines, quality materials, and on-court durability.

This “French Blue” edition brings back the crisp white upper and deep navy overlays that defined the OG. Subtle silver accents give it a modern polish, while the red “23” on the heel adds a final touch of MJ’s legacy. It’s a versatile look that works just as well off the court. The new photos show the pair in detail, from the pebbled leather overlays to the metallic lace hooks and Jumpman branding. This is one of those retro colorways that keeps its cool no matter the year. With clean stitching, premium leather, and that signature high-cut collar, the Air Jordan 12 French Blue continues to earn its place in the lineup.

This Air Jordan 12 features a smooth white leather upper paired with textured navy mudguards. Metallic silver accents appear on the lace loops and midfoot plates. Red “23” branding hits the heel for contrast. The outsole, laces, and lining all follow the blue and white color scheme. The overall shape stays true to the original 2004 release.