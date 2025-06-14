Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" Is Back This Summer

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” returns this August and new retailer photos show why this retro is still a fan favorite.

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” is making a return in August, bringing back one of the most beloved colorways from the model’s legacy. Originally released in 2004, this pair stood out for its bold yet versatile mix of white and navy.

Jordan Brand is now bringing that same energy to a new generation of fans, and the latest retailer photos confirm it’s looking just as clean as ever. The Air Jordan 12 was first introduced in 1996 and famously worn by Michael Jordan during the ’96–’97 season.

Its design draws inspiration from the Japanese rising sun flag and a 19th-century women's dress boot. That combination of cultural reference and on-court functionality made it an instant icon.

The “French Blue” colorway, though not an original release, has gained near-classic status for its simple palette and timeless appeal. Retailer images show the crisp white leather upper paired with textured blue overlays and silver accents.

Red hits on the heel tab and outsole branding round out the design. With pairs expected to drop in August, this release is shaping up to be one of the summer’s most wearable retros.

Air Jordan 12 “French Blue”
air-jordan-12-french-blue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” features a premium white leather upper with deep blue mudguards and midsoles. Metallic silver eyelets add a subtle touch of contrast, while the classic “23” and Jumpman logos are stitched in bold red on the heel.

A textured overlay gives the sneaker a dynamic look and feel. The design stays true to its 2004 roots while subtly refreshed for today’s release. Underfoot, the sneaker rides on a durable rubber outsole built for both style and function. Crisp, classic, and ready for August.

Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” will be released on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

air-jordan-12-french-blue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-12-french-blue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

