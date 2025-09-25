Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” Set To Return In May 2026

The Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” now has an official release date, scheduled for summer 2026. This timeless pair is one of the cleanest colorways in the Jordan lineup, celebrated for its minimal yet powerful design.

Fans of the silhouette have long waited for its return, and next year delivers. The sneaker originally debuted in 2000 and has since become a staple among Jordan purists. Its crisp white build, paired with subtle metallic accents, creates a look that’s versatile and undeniably sharp.

The design showcases everything that makes the Air Jordan 5 special, from its aggressive midsole to its reflective tongue. This upcoming drop honors the legacy of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe while keeping the colorway as pure as its first release.

The Air Jordan 5 itself debuted in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield with inspiration from WWII fighter planes. The silhouette stood out with its shark-tooth midsole detailing and visible Air cushioning.

Over the years, it’s become a favorite not just for its performance roots but also for its role in streetwear culture. The photos highlight the “White Metallic” in its cleanest form, showcasing its understated style and classic details.

The Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” features a full white leather upper with sleek metallic silver accents. Mesh panels add texture to the sides, while a reflective 3M tongue gives it that signature Jordan 5 detail.

Black hits appear on the inner lining and outsole for contrast. The midsole sports the iconic shark-tooth design in silver, while visible Air cushioning enhances comfort.

An icy translucent outsole completes the look, tying together heritage and freshness. This pair remains one of the most versatile Jordan 5 colorways ever made.