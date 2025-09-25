New Rumored Release Date For The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus”

The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” is set for a new release date, continuing the model’s legacy with a fresh women’s-exclusive colorway. Known for blending classic design with seasonal updates, this edition pairs heritage and bold styling.

The pair features white leather across the upper, accented by vibrant orange detailing that pops against the neutral base. Elephant print overlays return in an updated citrus shade, bringing a bright twist to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic design elements.

The mix of familiar textures with standout color makes this release eye-catching while staying true to the silhouette’s DNA. As a women’s release, the “Orange Citrus” continues Jordan Brand’s effort to serve female sneaker fans with unique, statement-making designs.

This approach adds depth to the Air Jordan 3’s long history, originally crafted by Tinker Hatfield in 1988. The model was a turning point for Nike and Michael Jordan, solidifying the partnership with its elephant print and visible Air cushioning.

The new photos highlight the pair’s balance of simplicity and boldness. They capture everything from the citrus elephant print to the bright lining and outsole. With its updated release date, this sneaker adds another memorable chapter to the Air Jordan 3’s story.

The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” comes dressed in premium white leather. Also bright orange accents hit the sockliner, outsole, and Jumpman branding.

Elephant print overlays feature a citrus-toned design, refreshing the model’s heritage detail. Further white laces and midsole balance the bold touches with clean simplicity.

Visible Air cushioning ensures comfort underfoot, while the gum-inspired sole adds a vibrant finish. The women’s-exclusive release brings together timeless Jordan style with modern flair, making it a standout entry in the model’s catalog.