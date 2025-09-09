Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” Brings Vibrant Style

BY Ben Atkinson 75 Views
air-jordan-3-orange-citrus-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The women’s Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” returns with vibrant energy and iconic detailing that makes this classic stand out once again.

The women’s Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” is making its return, bringing back a bold twist on a classic silhouette. First introduced as part of Jordan Brand’s strategy to deliver exclusive colorways for women, this pair quickly gained attention for its balance of vibrant energy and timeless design.

The Air Jordan 3 has always been a staple in sneaker culture, and this release shows why it continues to resonate with new and longtime fans alike. The Air Jordan 3 was a turning point in Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced visible Air cushioning and the iconic elephant print. It also kept Jordan with Nike at a critical moment in the brand’s history. The model has since become one of the most recognizable sneakers ever made, with countless colorways that carry cultural weight.

This upcoming “Orange Citrus” women’s release blends that history with a modern edge. It stands out with fresh pops of color while staying true to the silhouette that defined an era.

The photos provided highlight the crisp leather build and vibrant accents, setting the stage for another memorable drop in the Jordan 3 line.

Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus”

The women’s Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” features a white leather upper with signature elephant print overlays reimagined in bright orange. The midsole mixes clean white with citrus detailing, while the outsole comes dressed in bold orange rubber.

A vibrant orange lining adds contrast, giving the sneaker extra flair. Jumpman branding lands on the tongue in red, while the heel showcases a matching red Jumpman above the word “Air.”

Crisp white laces tie the look together, offering balance against the colorful accents. It’s a playful yet refined take on a heritage design.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” will be released on April 25th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

