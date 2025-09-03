Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” Receives A Release Dat

Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” mixes classic Jordan heritage with a heartfelt tribute in a new colorway.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” is joining Jordan Brand’s lineup with a colorway that blends heritage with sentiment. This pair highlights one of Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic designs while carrying a heartfelt message on the details.

Jordan 3s have always stood out for their balance of style and performance. They are becoming a timeless choice both on and off the court. The “World’s Best Dad” edition leans into that legacy with a nod to family, making it more than just a sneaker.

The Air Jordan 3 has a history that’s deeply tied to Michael Jordan’s career. It was the first Jordan to feature visible Air cushioning and the debut of the Jumpman logo. Its combination of luxury leather, elephant print, and groundbreaking design helped solidify MJ’s bond with Nike.

For decades, the 3 has been celebrated through countless retros and collaborations, often carrying messages beyond basketball. This new pair continues that tradition, reinforcing the sneaker’s cultural importance.

You can see how the familiar structure of the Jordan 3 is elevated with branding on the back reading “World’s Best.” The cream leather base, accented with bold hits of red, black, and brown patterns, reflects a mix of tradition.

Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad”

The Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” features a sail leather upper paired with black suede around the collar and eyelets. Red accents also appear on the eyelets and outsole, adding vibrant contrast. Also brown overlays with a unique textured pattern replace the classic elephant print.

The midsole combines black and sail. It creates a balanced look above the red rubber outsole. Further on the heel, Nike Air branding returns alongside the standout “World’s Best” embroidery inside the collar.

A gold lace eyelet adds subtle flair, while the overall design merges premium materials with a message that goes beyond sport.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” will be released on May 30th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

