First Look At The Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad”

Air Jordan 3 OG "World's Best Dad"

BY Ben Atkinson
The Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” blends sentimental storytelling with design, just in time for Father’s Day 2026.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” is dropping just in time for Father’s Day 2026. Dressed in a clean Sail, Black, University Red, Pale Ivory, and Palomino palette, this pair brings a heartfelt spin to a Jordan classic.

While the full story behind the details hasn’t been confirmed yet, this release is expected to include special nods to fatherhood, possibly through hidden tags, custom insoles, or themed packaging. W

hat we do know is that this is an “OG” edition, which means it brings back the iconic “Nike Air” heel branding. That alone makes it a must-have for longtime fans and collectors.

This pair blends nostalgia with sentiment, striking the kind of balance that sneakerheads and gift givers alike can appreciate. The Jordan 3 has always had a special place in sneaker history.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it’s the shoe that helped keep Michael Jordan with Nike. That legacy, paired with a family-first message, makes this release feel even more personal.

The images show a crisp tumbled leather upper, familiar elephant print overlays, and bold hits of red and gold. It looks like a true tribute done right.

Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” Release Date

The shoe features a Sail tumbled leather upper with classic brown elephant print overlays. Black hits appear around the midsole and ankle collar, with red eyelets adding contrast.

A touch of gold on the upper eyelets adds a premium feel. The midsole blends Pale Ivory and black with a visible Air unit, and a red outsole finishes the look. “Nike Air” branding returns on the heel to complete the OG feel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
