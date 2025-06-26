Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” Is Dropping Very Soon

BY Ben Atkinson 19 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-3-starfish-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 3 Starfish blends bold orange suede with vintage vibes in a clean summer-ready women’s exclusive.

The Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” is officially landing this July as a women’s exclusive, giving the iconic silhouette a bright, lifestyle-driven refresh. Ditching the usual elephant print and leather, this version leans fully into texture and tone.

The upper features canvas and suede, wrapped in a soft Sail base with vivid Starfish Orange hits for contrast. It’s a bold yet clean take that feels right at home for summer. Since its debut in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 has always pushed boundaries, from Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary design to being the first Jordan with visible Air.

This “Starfish” edition keeps that experimental energy alive by switching up the formula without straying too far from the original DNA. It’s part throwback, part remix, all while tapping into the rising trend of neutral palettes with standout accents.

In the photos, you’ll see the details that set this one apart: embroidered Jumpman logos, orange suede overlays, and a translucent outsole. The aged Sail midsole gives it that vintage feel, while the canvas panels soften the whole look.

Overall, it’s not just a colorway, it’s a whole mood!

Read More: Jordan Luka .77 “Navidor” Brings The Energy

Air Jordan 3 “Starfish”
air-jordan-3-starfish-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” features a full canvas upper in Sail, paired with bold Starfish Orange suede on the toe, heel, and collar lining. Aged Sail midsoles give the shoe a vintage vibe, while translucent outsoles modernize the design.

Also, the tongue and heel are stitched with tonal Jumpman branding. Smooth canvas and suede swap in for the usual leather and elephant print, giving this pair a unique lifestyle edge.

The inner lining pops in bright orange, adding a fresh energy. Overall, every detail, from the textured overlays to the off-white accents, is tuned for summer rotation.

Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” is going to drop on July 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released.

air-jordan-3-starfish-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-3-starfish-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” Is Officially Unveiled

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-3-starfish-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" Release 312
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen Sneakers Bright Oranges For The Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" 906
air-jordan-1-high-og-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news Sneakers Up Close Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" 1454
air-jordan-3-og-rare-air-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Gets Official Images 4.0K