Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” Is Dropping Very Soon

The Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” is officially landing this July as a women’s exclusive, giving the iconic silhouette a bright, lifestyle-driven refresh. Ditching the usual elephant print and leather, this version leans fully into texture and tone.

The upper features canvas and suede, wrapped in a soft Sail base with vivid Starfish Orange hits for contrast. It’s a bold yet clean take that feels right at home for summer. Since its debut in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 has always pushed boundaries, from Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary design to being the first Jordan with visible Air.

This “Starfish” edition keeps that experimental energy alive by switching up the formula without straying too far from the original DNA. It’s part throwback, part remix, all while tapping into the rising trend of neutral palettes with standout accents.

In the photos, you’ll see the details that set this one apart: embroidered Jumpman logos, orange suede overlays, and a translucent outsole. The aged Sail midsole gives it that vintage feel, while the canvas panels soften the whole look.

Overall, it’s not just a colorway, it’s a whole mood!

Air Jordan 3 “Starfish”

The Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” features a full canvas upper in Sail, paired with bold Starfish Orange suede on the toe, heel, and collar lining. Aged Sail midsoles give the shoe a vintage vibe, while translucent outsoles modernize the design.

Also, the tongue and heel are stitched with tonal Jumpman branding. Smooth canvas and suede swap in for the usual leather and elephant print, giving this pair a unique lifestyle edge.

The inner lining pops in bright orange, adding a fresh energy. Overall, every detail, from the textured overlays to the off-white accents, is tuned for summer rotation.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” is going to drop on July 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released.

