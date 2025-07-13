Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” Brings Back A Fan Favorite

The Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” is coming back this August, bringing one of the cleanest colorways in the model’s history to a new generation. Originally released in 1990, this sneaker helped define the Jordan 5's legacy with its futuristic design and bold details.

It features a premium white leather upper, a white midsole with silver shark teeth, and the iconic 3M reflective tongue. Staying true to its roots, the OG pair also comes with the classic “Nike Air” logo on the heel, a must-have detail for longtime fans.

The photos show off how simple and sharp this pair really is. That icy outsole, black accents, and stitched “23” on the heel come together for a look that still holds up decades later. The Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and inspired by fighter jets.

It became a staple not just because of MJ’s dominance in them, but because of how loud and futuristic they looked. This “White Metallic” pair strips it down to the essentials while still bringing that classic energy.

