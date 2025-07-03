Air Jordan 5 “Wings” Receives Official Look

The Air Jordan 5 Wings in Medium Grey, Black, and Metallic Silver is making a powerful statement this fall. Slated for a Fall release, this edition honors the 10th anniversary of the Jordan Wings Scholars Program, a project that’s helped underserved youth access higher education.

This year’s pair shifts away from the loud colors of past Wings designs, leaning into a more refined and elegant approach. Sticking to muted tones and satin-like finishes, the sneaker reflects a more grown-up take on the Air Jordan 5, which originally debuted in 1990.

The AJ5’s DNA is still intact with visible Air sole, mesh panels, and a padded collar but it's paired with thoughtful details that give it real meaning. From its embroidered heel hits to a rumored metal hangtag and graduation-style tassel, this release feels personal.

Michael Jordan’s legacy goes beyond basketball. Through Wings, he's changing lives off the court too. The AJ5 has always stood out for its sharp design, and this version channels that same edge with purpose. Overall, based on the official images provided, it’s clear this one balances style and substance.

Read More: Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Release Is Heating Up

Air Jordan 5 “Wings”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Wings" features a satin Medium Grey upper with black and metallic silver accents. Embroidered script reads “For the Family” and “Flyties Alone” across the toe box.

Further, a black midsole and icy translucent outsole ground the design. The number “10” appears on the lateral heel, marking the 10th anniversary. Also, the heel includes Jumpman logos with "WINGS" stitched beneath.

Inside the tongue, custom tags pay tribute to the program. Laces are metallic silver, matching the clean, polished look. The outsole also includes a faint handprint graphic, adding a subtle but striking detail.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Wings” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.

Image via Nike