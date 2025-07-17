Air Jordan 5 “Wings” Still Available For Purchase

air-jordan-5-wings-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The women's Air Jordan 5 Wings honors 10 years of impact with a silver satin upper and heartfelt stitched details.

The women's Air Jordan 5 “Wings” just landed, celebrating a decade of the Jordan Brand Wings program. It’s not just a sneaker it’s a tribute.

Wrapped in a sleek silver satin upper, this pair stands out with stitched phrases like “Together” and “For Family,” paying homage to the communities the Wings initiative has empowered. Black hits on the midsole and lining ground the design, while icy soles give it a cool edge.

Released yesterday, this drop still has some sizes floating around, but probably not for long. Limited pairs, meaningful design, and a clean execution? That's a combo that doesn’t sit.

This isn’t your everyday retro either. The “Wings” release has layers. It’s about supporting students, uplifting futures, and recognizing how far the program has come in ten years.

The Air Jordan 5 was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield back in 1990, debuting with a fighter jet–inspired midsole and mesh side panels. Over time, it’s become one of the most expressive models in the Jordan lineup.

Jordan never played in this exact pair, but the legacy still echoes through the build. The craftsmanship, the stitching, and the nods to community make it one of the more meaningful women's Jordans in recent memory.

Air Jordan 5 “Wings”
air-jordan-5-wings-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This women's Air Jordan 5 features a metallic silver satin upper, creating a smooth and striking base. Embroidered text runs across each toebox, reading “Together” and “For Family.”

Also, black accents appear on the tongue, midsole, and lining, while the translucent outsole provides a fresh finish. Further, the number “10” is stitched on the lateral heel to mark the Wings program anniversary.

Behind the tongue, you’ll spot upside-down “WINGS” tags, adding a hidden detail. Finally, mesh side panels, a lace lock system, and Jumpman logos round out the classic Jordan 5 tooling.

Air Jordan 5 “Wings” Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Wings” was released yesterday. Also, the sneaker have a retail price of $215 and some sizes are still in stock here.

air-jordan-5-wings-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-5-wings-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

