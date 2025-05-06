Air Jordan 5 "Wings" Brings Elegance To A Classic

The women's Air Jordan 5 "Wings" is turning heads again, this time with detailed in-hand images showcasing the silhouette’s full flair. This exclusive pair arrives in a shimmering silver finish and represents the 10th anniversary of Jordan Brand’s Wings program.

The program supports students through mentorship and access to education, making this release more than just a sneaker, it’s a statement. The Air Jordan 5 originally debuted in 1990, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Known for its fighter jet-inspired midsole and clear rubber outsole, the model quickly became iconic.

Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during one of his most dominant NBA seasons, only adding to its legendary status. Over the years, the Jordan 5 has been reimagined through collaborations, special editions, and bold colorways like this one. With this Wings edition, Jordan Brand blends its heritage of performance and purpose.

The design reflects the brand’s commitment to community impact while staying true to what made the Air Jordan 5 a classic. The photos show key features like the embroidered “10” on the heels, special tassel lace charms, and inspirational text across the toebox.

Combined with the metallic upper and translucent outsole, the design brings elegance and meaning to the court-ready silhouette. Expect this release to resonate far beyond sneaker circles when it drops later this year.

The women's Air Jordan 5 Wings features a silver satin upper with black midsoles and icy translucent outsoles. Also, "No One” and “In This Family” are embroidered across the toes, delivering a powerful message. Number 10 is stitched on each heel, marking the program’s milestone.

Special hangtags, metallic lace tassels, and Wings-branded insoles add thoughtful details throughout. Further, the tongue showcases a tonal Jumpman logo, and the netted side panels remain true to the AJ5 design. A clear outsole reveals a printed hand graphic underneath.