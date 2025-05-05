A First Look At The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 brings denim to the hardwood in a bold new take on an iconic silhouette. This fresh collaboration pairs the rugged appeal of Levi’s with the basketball legacy of the Air Jordan 3.

Dressed in classic indigo denim, the sneaker features signature Levi’s tags and stitching, blending streetwear with hoops culture. First released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 marked a turning point for the Jordan line. It was the first to feature visible Air cushioning and the now-iconic Jumpman logo.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model helped solidify Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike and ushered in a new era of performance and style. This collaboration continues a trend of merging lifestyle and sport.

Levi’s and Jordan Brand last teamed up on the Air Jordan 4, and this return to the partnership reflects a shared focus on craftsmanship and heritage. The Jordan 3’s familiar shape, paired with denim paneling and subtle black accents, creates a look that feels both rugged and refined. The detailed photos above show the construction up close.

The texture of the denim, contrast stitching, and elephant print overlays all stand out. This pair balances nostalgia and experimentation, and previews what’s likely to be one of the more talked-about collaborations of the year.

Read More: Third Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Colorway Surfaces For Spring 2026

This Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 features a full denim upper in a washed indigo blue. Yellow stitching outlines each panel for contrast. The signature Levi’s red tab appears near the eyestay, while black leather wraps the collar and heel. Elephant print overlays sit on the toe and heel in a tonal black finish.

A sail midsole adds vintage character, paired with a black rubber outsole. White laces and metallic eyelets round out the build. Branding includes a co-branded Levi’s and Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel. The look merges classic Jordan DNA with Levi’s denim heritage.