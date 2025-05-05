Is The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Coming Back?

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is back in the spotlight as detailed images of the collaboration surface. This iconic silhouette blends rugged military tones with premium craftsmanship, once again highlighting the strength of Undefeated’s design language.

Featuring olive green suede and vibrant orange accents, the shoe keeps its legacy intact with the classic Velcro tongue patch and “Nike Air” branding on the heel. Originally released in 2005, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 was limited to just 72 pairs, making it one of the rarest Jordans of all time.

Its return marks a significant moment for collectors and newer fans alike. While nothing is official yet, the high-quality photos suggest something big is on the horizon. The Air Jordan 4 has long been a staple in the Jordan lineage, known for its mesh panels, plastic wings, and visible Air cushioning.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first Jordan model to be released globally and has seen numerous iterations over the decades. With collaborations like this, the model continues to evolve while honoring its roots. The newly revealed images put the sneaker’s build and textures on full display.

From the UNDFTD branding to the stitched Jumpman and premium overlays, every angle emphasizes the shoe’s refined construction and cult status.

This pair features a rich olive suede upper with breathable mesh panels and matte black TPU wings. A bright orange Jumpman stands out on the stitched Velcro tongue patch, paired with classic “Rare Air” text underneath. The sockliner and interior tongue come lined in plush grey fabric.

A sail midsole sits atop a black and orange outsole, giving the sneaker a military-inspired color scheme with standout contrast. Further, the signature “Nike Air” heel branding seals the heritage look.

Also, the Undefeated hangtag rounds out the pair, reinforcing the shoe’s collaboration roots and elite status in the Jordan archive.