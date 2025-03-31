The Return Of The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Feels Surreal

BY Ben Atkinson 94 Views
Image via @solespeed4image
The UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 is finally releasing to the public, find out what makes this one of the most hyped drops.

The UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is finally returning after nearly two decades. Originally dropped in 2005 as an ultra-limited raffle with just 72 pairs, the sneaker has become one of the most coveted Air Jordan collabs of all time. This year, it’s making a comeback, this time with much more accessibility. According to early reports, two versions will hit the market. One pair will feature the OG “Nike Air” branding on the heel, while the other will have the Jumpman logo. Ironically, the “Nike Air” version will be the widely available release, while the Jumpman edition will stay more limited.

This switch-up adds a bit of intrigue, especially for longtime collectors who remember the original drop. The Air Jordan 4 itself has always held a special place in sneaker culture. Released in 1989 and designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette was a breakthrough for Nike Basketball and became a fan favorite during Michael Jordan’s rise. Its legacy lives on not just because of performance, but because of how easily the model bridges the gap between streetwear and sport. As seen in the new photos, the familiar olive green upper returns, along with black accents and a sail midsole. The shape looks true to the original, and the branding appears clean. Expect the release in June, alongside a full apparel collection.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 features a military olive nubuck upper with black mesh and TPU accents. A sail-colored midsole adds contrast, while orange hints peek through the visible Air unit. “Nike Air” branding on the heel pays tribute to the OG. The outsole comes in solid black, keeping the aesthetic grounded. The materials look premium, and the shape closely resembles the 2005 version.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is going to be released on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. That gives fans plenty of time to prepare for what could be one of the biggest releases of the year.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
