The Return Of The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Feels Surreal

The UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is finally returning after nearly two decades. Originally dropped in 2005 as an ultra-limited raffle with just 72 pairs, the sneaker has become one of the most coveted Air Jordan collabs of all time. This year, it’s making a comeback, this time with much more accessibility. According to early reports, two versions will hit the market. One pair will feature the OG “Nike Air” branding on the heel, while the other will have the Jumpman logo. Ironically, the “Nike Air” version will be the widely available release, while the Jumpman edition will stay more limited.

This switch-up adds a bit of intrigue, especially for longtime collectors who remember the original drop. The Air Jordan 4 itself has always held a special place in sneaker culture. Released in 1989 and designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette was a breakthrough for Nike Basketball and became a fan favorite during Michael Jordan’s rise. Its legacy lives on not just because of performance, but because of how easily the model bridges the gap between streetwear and sport. As seen in the new photos, the familiar olive green upper returns, along with black accents and a sail midsole. The shape looks true to the original, and the branding appears clean. Expect the release in June, alongside a full apparel collection.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 features a military olive nubuck upper with black mesh and TPU accents. A sail-colored midsole adds contrast, while orange hints peek through the visible Air unit. “Nike Air” branding on the heel pays tribute to the OG. The outsole comes in solid black, keeping the aesthetic grounded. The materials look premium, and the shape closely resembles the 2005 version.