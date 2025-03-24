The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Is Finally Coming Back

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is making a long-awaited comeback, bringing back one of the most coveted sneakers in the Jordan archive. The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is officially making a return. Originally released in 2005, this sneaker marked the first-ever Jordan Brand collaboration. It was also limited to just 72 pairs, instantly making it a grail in the eyes of collectors. Fast forward to 2025, and it looks like the military-inspired colorway is getting a second life. Undefeated and Jordan Brand are linking back up, and early pairs have already started surfacing online. This collaboration first made noise due to how unexpected it was.

The olive green upper, paired with black and orange accents, gave the Air Jordan 4 a rugged makeover. It felt tactical and bold, just like the sneaker culture that was starting to bloom back then. Bringing it back now feels like a nod to both history and evolution. While the original drop was nearly impossible to get, this 2025 version could bring that same energy to a wider audience. Jordan retros have been going strong, and the return of the Undefeated 4 feels like a move that blends nostalgia with modern hype. If done right, this could be one of the biggest releases of the year. The leaked images show a fresh take while honoring the past.

This pair features a premium olive suede upper, black netting, and signature plastic wing overlays. The heel sports the classic Nike Air branding in black. Bright orange details land on the tongue’s Jumpman logo and lace tips. The tongue tag also features stitched signature detailing. A sail midsole and visible Air unit complete the look. A special Undefeated hangtag seals the collab’s return.