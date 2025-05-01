Uncertainy Around Release Date For The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is officially making a return in 2025, this time sticking close to its iconic military green roots. A collaboration that once shook up the sneaker world with its rarity and rugged palette, this version comes back with a few tweaks.

While earlier releases were nearly impossible to secure, this drop will reportedly be part of a larger campaign, including an apparel collection. That said, it still carries the same energy that made it a grail-level sneaker when it first launched.

Originally inspired by MA-1 bomber jackets and built with premium materials. The UNDFTD Jordan 4 helped set the tone for future streetwear collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. At a time when Jordans were mainly about retro colorways and nostalgia, this project felt disruptive.

Its earthy tones, tactical branding, and mix of mesh, nubuck, and gloss made it feel more like gear than fashion. That legacy holds up years later. The photos above show a familiar build: olive green uppers, black accents, and orange lining for that flight-jacket finish.

Undefeated branding on the tongue and insoles keeps the theme tight, while Nike Air on the heel adds retro weight. Based on what’s been shown so far, this is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Jordan 4 drops of the year.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 features an olive green suede upper with black and orange accents throughout. Glossy black eyelet wings and mesh panels add contrast and texture. The interior is lined with vibrant orange, matching the tongue branding and outsole hits.

Nike Air branding appears on the heel in tonal black. The sneaker comes with a hangtag featuring both Jordan and Undefeated logos. The midsole mixes black and sail with an exposed orange Air unit. Rugged and refined, this colorway blends military inspiration with classic Jordan 4 details for a bold and functional finish.