A Closer Look At The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Return

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 “Deep Green/Clementine” marks a bold return in June 2025. Staying true to the original 2005 release, this updated drop preserves the militaristic design and coveted color scheme.

It’s a celebration of one of the first-ever Jordan collaborations and a nod to Undefeated’s legacy in sneaker culture. Both pairs feature the signature olive green suede uppers, accented by black midsoles and sharp orange details.

One version will be finished with the classic Jumpman logo on the heel. The other will bring back the original Nike Air branding for the purists. Each pair also includes the removable Velcro tongue patch—an homage to military flight jackets and a standout element from the first release. The Air Jordan 4 has long stood as a cultural icon.

First launched in 1989, the silhouette was worn by Michael Jordan during one of his most electrifying seasons. It combined innovation, visible Air cushioning, and timeless design, qualities that still define the model today.

Undefeated’s take on the 4, especially with this new authentic 2025 edition, taps into that history while pushing style forward.

This Air Jordan 4 arrives in a premium olive green suede upper. Black accents line the wings, netting, and heel tab. Bright orange touches land on the outsole, tongue patch, and visible Air unit. One pair features the Jumpman, the other classic Nike Air branding.

The Velcro tongue patch is back, allowing customization. Inside, gold lining adds warmth, with Undefeated branding stitched on the interior. The photos show the packaging, details, and on-feet shots of the pair, building the excitement for a June release that already feels historic.