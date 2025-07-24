Not All Undefeated Air Jordan 4s Will Release To The Public

Undefeated is officially dropping its long-awaited Air Jordan 4 collaboration on August 2nd and this time, it’s the version purists have been hoping for. The retail pair features the original “Nike Air” branding on the heel and will release exclusively through Undefeated.

A second version with the Jumpman logo exists but won’t hit shelves as it’s staying Friends & Family only. Both pairs stick to the formula that made this colorway a legend. Military green suede wraps the upper, Velcro patches sit on the tongue, and the orange hits add just enough edge.

It’s a near one-to-one update of the 2005 grail, the first boutique Jordan collab ever made, and one of the rarest 4s out there. This release doesn’t just bring it back it makes it more accessible, even if only slightly.

The Air Jordan 4 itself is no stranger to moments. Jordan wore the model in 1989 during one of his most iconic buzzer-beaters. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the 4 was a turning point in the line.

With clean photography already floating around, the 2025 edition looks every bit as sharp as expected. Suede, structure, and story all line up. This one’s already shaping up to be a big one.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 features a rich olive green suede upper with tonal mesh paneling and black plastic wing tabs. Bright orange pops on the tongue logo and laces add contrast.

A Velcro tongue patch gives it a rugged, customizable feel, while the midsole combines black and sail with visible Air cushioning. The standout detail is the heel branding the "Nike Air” returns in bold orange on the retail version.

Every stitch feels intentional, from the premium build to the subtle nods to military gear. This colorway blends heritage and heat, making it one of 2025’s most anticipated drops.