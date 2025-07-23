Jordan Officially Reveals Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” is more than just a sneaker. This unique release features a black wear-away leather upper that slowly reveals a rainbow layer underneath with continued use.

Under that, a crisp white base adds a final surprise. Each pair ends up looking totally different, making them one of the most personal takes on the silhouette in recent memory.

Jordan Brand leans into the concept of individuality here, encouraging wearers to leave their own mark, literally. The design concept feels inspired by Nike SB heritage, where wear-away materials have long symbolized evolution and creativity.

That storytelling fits perfectly on the AJ1, a shoe that’s always pushed culture forward. Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 changed the game both on and off the court, and this version plays into that same spirit. It’s a shoe built on legacy but designed for now.

The official images show a clean black exterior with subtle red and blue stitching hints along the seams. But with time and wear, they’ll take on a look that’s uniquely yours. The “Self Expression” name is baked into every layer of this build.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” features a black leather upper with triple-layered wear-away material. The top layer fades with use to reveal a bold multicolor design underneath. Beneath that is a clean white base that adds another level of depth.

The shoe uses contrasting blue and red stitching across the panels, giving off a subtle hint of what’s to come. Classic Nike Air branding sits on the tongue, while a cream midsole adds vintage vibes.

This is a true evolution-in-motion sneaker that rewards wearers over time with a look that constantly changes.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” is going to drop on July 31st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $185 when they are released.

