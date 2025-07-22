Air Jordan 40 “Dongdan” PE Shines In Gold

The Air Jordan 40 “Dongdan” PE pushes the boundaries of what a performance sneaker can look like. The design turns heads right away thanks to the bold metallic gold upper, contrasted with black details for a sharp finish.

But it’s not just about flash, this pair continues Jordan Brand’s long history of combining elite tech with bold expression. The “Dongdan” colorway is a nod to the annual summer streetball tournament in Beijing, where China’s top hoopers put on a show under the lights.

While this edition isn’t dropping to the public, it’s a clear statement of how global Jordan Brand has become. Dongdan pairs have become a yearly tradition at this point, and the latest version is as loud as ever.

Even though the Air Jordan 40 is still new, it’s already getting exclusive treatments like this. That’s a big deal. From the visible ZoomX cushioning to the smooth, futuristic silhouette, this sneaker proves that Jordan Brand isn’t stuck in the past.

The Jordan 40 might be a fresh chapter, but it knows its roots. Also these images show just how bold that future can be.

Air Jordan 40 “Dongdan” PE

This Air Jordan 40 “Dongdan” PE features a striking metallic gold upper wrapped in premium black overlays. The lateral side gleams, while the heel and collar bring contrast in smooth nubuck.

Mesh and webbed laces run through the upper for lockdown, while the tongue features a Dongdan logo with a globe and Jumpman, repping Beijing’s summer hoops scene. Bright orange Jumpman logos hit the right tongue and insole.

The pair sits on a sculpted ZoomX sole unit that’s lightweight and built for bounce. It’s flashy, rare, and built for high performance, even if it’s not hitting retail shelves anytime soon.

Unfortunately, there are no release plans for the Air Jordan 40 “Dongdan” PE. This one’s strictly reserved for the athletes and event staff involved in the tournament.