First Look At The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan”

The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” is built for streetball. Jordan Brand designed the model specifically for outdoor courts, marking a new chapter in Luka Doncic's signature sneaker line. Unlike the Luka 4, which focuses on in-game dominance, the Luka .77 pays homage to Luka’s early days in Slovenia, where he honed his craft on outdoor courts. This sneaker is made to handle tough surfaces while still delivering elite performance. The Luka .77 features technology aimed at durability and stability. A dual-density foam midsole provides impact absorption without sacrificing comfort. Seven heel cutouts allow for increased flexibility during long play sessions. Isoplate technology ensures lateral stability, keeping players supported through quick movements.

A mesh upper increases breathability and prevents wear over time. Reinforced traction zones on the outsole help maintain grip on outdoor surfaces. The “Dongdan” colorway draws inspiration from Beijing’s famed Sunset Dongdan courts, a mecca for Chinese streetball. Earthy tones cover the upper, blending seamlessly with bold accents for a unique aesthetic. The sneaker's design pays tribute to outdoor basketball culture, bridging global influences. Photos of the sneaker highlight its sleek build and premium materials. The combination of functional innovation and eye-catching style makes the Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” a standout for outdoor hoopers.

Image via Jordan Brand

The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” features a high-abrasion mesh upper with durable overlays for extended outdoor play. A dual-density foam midsole cushions every landing, while isoplate technology ensures lateral stability. Earthy tones dominate the design, accented by hits of black and yellow. A reinforced toecap enhances durability, and the specialized traction pattern provides grip on rough surfaces. Luka Doncic's branding appears on the tongue, cementing its status as a streetball-ready sneaker.