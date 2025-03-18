First Look At The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan”

BY Ben Atkinson 87 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-luka-77-dongdan-sneaker-news
Image via Jordan Brand
The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” is Luka Dončić’s first sneaker built for outdoor basketball, combining durability and stability.

The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” is built for streetball. Jordan Brand designed the model specifically for outdoor courts, marking a new chapter in Luka Doncic's signature sneaker line. Unlike the Luka 4, which focuses on in-game dominance, the Luka .77 pays homage to Luka’s early days in Slovenia, where he honed his craft on outdoor courts. This sneaker is made to handle tough surfaces while still delivering elite performance. The Luka .77 features technology aimed at durability and stability. A dual-density foam midsole provides impact absorption without sacrificing comfort. Seven heel cutouts allow for increased flexibility during long play sessions. Isoplate technology ensures lateral stability, keeping players supported through quick movements.

A mesh upper increases breathability and prevents wear over time. Reinforced traction zones on the outsole help maintain grip on outdoor surfaces. The “Dongdan” colorway draws inspiration from Beijing’s famed Sunset Dongdan courts, a mecca for Chinese streetball. Earthy tones cover the upper, blending seamlessly with bold accents for a unique aesthetic. The sneaker's design pays tribute to outdoor basketball culture, bridging global influences. Photos of the sneaker highlight its sleek build and premium materials. The combination of functional innovation and eye-catching style makes the Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” a standout for outdoor hoopers.

Read More: A Fresh Look At The Air Jordan 9 "Oregon Ducks" PE

Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” Release Date
jordan-luka-77-dongdan-sneaker-news
Image via Jordan Brand

The Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” features a high-abrasion mesh upper with durable overlays for extended outdoor play. A dual-density foam midsole cushions every landing, while isoplate technology ensures lateral stability. Earthy tones dominate the design, accented by hits of black and yellow. A reinforced toecap enhances durability, and the specialized traction pattern provides grip on rough surfaces. Luka Doncic's branding appears on the tongue, cementing its status as a streetball-ready sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Dongdan” will be released at some point in 2025 with other colorways coming later as well. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop.

Read More: The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Is Luxury In Sneaker Form

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-luka-77-space-navigator-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” Delivers A Game-Changer For Outdoor Basketball 49
jordan-luka-77-sneaker-news Sneakers No Images Yet, But The Jordan Luka .77 Lifestyle Is On The Way 775
jordan-luka-4-barely-green-sneaker-news Sneakers Luka Doncic Unveils New Jordan Luka 4 “Barely Green” 655
Jordan-Luka-2-Lake-Bled-DX9013-400-Release-Date-4 Sneakers Jordan Luka 2 “Lake Bled” Officially Unveiled 1396