Officially Revealed: Air Jordan 13 Low "Dongdan"

The Air Jordan 13 Low “Dongdan” emerges with a calm, desert-inspired palette that adds a lifestyle twist to one of the most underrated silhouettes in the Jordan line.

While the AJ13 is often overlooked in the current rotation, its history as a performance beast and a bold design statement keeps it relevant with every new drop. Originally released in 1997, the Air Jordan 13 was built for speed and stealth.

Inspired by a black panther, the sneaker featured a holographic eye on the high-top version and a paw-like midsole. Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, making it a cornerstone of his championship legacy.

The low-top variation has always flown under the radar, but Jordan Brand continues to breathe life into it through collabs and global concepts like the annual “Dongdan” series, China’s premier summer streetball tournament. This year's pair arrives in soft tan and cream hues, built with premium suede and tumbled leather, offering a luxurious yet understated look.

As seen in the photos, the sneaker balances earthy overlays with textured interiors and branding nods to Dongdan. The quilted panels and minimal accents make it feel elevated, while still rooted in court-ready performance. This one’s built to blend in without being forgotten.

Air Jordan 13 Low “Dongdan”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 13 Low “Dongdan” features a soft beige suede base paired with quilted cream leather overlays. Also, a dark brown sockliner adds contrast with a subtle speckled texture.

The heel is marked by a black Jumpman logo, and the tongue features a Dongdan basketball tournament graphic. Further, the sculpted midsole mimics the original AJ13 paw design with cream and tan rubber accents. The interior reads “In One’s Element,” a nod to the tournament’s theme.

Tumbled leather, exposed stitching, and minimal detailing give this pair a sleek, lifestyle-driven finish that still pays respect to the hardwood.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 13 "Dongdan" will now be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike