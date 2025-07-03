Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Release Is Heating Up

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is officially making its long-awaited comeback, and it’s already one of the most talked-about releases of the year. On July 1st, Undefeated launched a dedicated microsite to build buzz and share updates ahead of the August 28 drop.

It’s the first time this legendary collaboration will see a public release since the ultra-rare 2005 Friends and Family pair. The original Undefeated 4s are holy grail status in sneaker culture. With only 72 pairs made, they set the bar for what a high-stakes collab could look like.

This 20th-anniversary edition is expected to come in two versions, one with classic “Nike Air” branding and one featuring the Jumpman. Both stay true to the military-inspired roots, complete with olive green uppers, black detailing, and hits of orange.

Jordan Brand has a long history of linking performance and streetwear, and this drop brings those worlds back together. Michael Jordan never wore the 4s in his prime, but the silhouette became a fan favorite thanks to its bold design and cultural crossover appeal.

From the preview images, the craftsmanship looks on point. The deep green suede still hits hard, and the detailing seems faithful to the original. With a website already live, this one’s heating up fast.

Image via Undefeated

The Undefeated Air Jordan 4 comes dressed in a rich olive green nubuck upper with black accents on the wings, lace cages, and midsole. Vibrant orange details hit the tongue tag and inner lining.

The tongue features a stitched patch with Undefeated’s signature logo. Heel branding will vary by version, with either a Nike Air or Jumpman logo. A black outsole anchors the sneaker, while military tones dominate the overall aesthetic.

The shoe keeps the original’s rugged vibe intact, mixing premium materials with bold color blocking. Subtle contrast stitching and tonal mesh panels finish off the design.