Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 1 Low "Better With Time Goes" Public In NYC

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” from Nigel Sylvester has officially been revealed. A massive billboard in New York City just spotlighted the latest chapter in the BMX rider’s long-running collaboration with Jordan Brand.

Sylvester, known for putting real miles on his sneakers, brings that same authenticity to this release. This pair is believed to be the finalized retail version of the “Nitro” sample that surfaced earlier this year. It leans into Sylvester’s story, celebrating wear and tear rather than hiding it.

The message? Some things age better with time. That applies to bikes, sneakers, and people. The Air Jordan 1 Low has long held a special place in the Jordan lineup. While it was never MJ’s on-court go-to, the low-top silhouette became a casual staple for fans around the world.

Now, with Nigel’s personal touch, it continues to evolve into something that feels both nostalgic and lived-in. Photos show a black tumbled leather upper with cream accents and a red outsole.

But what makes this pair stand out is the thoughtful storytelling layered throughout, from the Bike Air logo to the liner print. We’ll dive deeper into the design soon, but for now, these shots give a clear view of a sneaker that’s built on more than just style.

Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time”

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a black tumbled leather upper with a vintage feel. The toe and side panels are subtly scuffed, adding that worn-in effect.

A sail-colored Swoosh pops against the dark leather, with matching cream laces and midsole for contrast. Red details hit the outsole, tongue logo, and custom insole branding. “Bike Air” replaces the traditional Nike text, tying back to Sylvester’s BMX roots.

The inner liner includes “Jordan Biking Co., Est. 2017,” further cementing his vision. A mini Swoosh near the forefoot rounds out the personalized touch on this thoughtful, story-driven release.