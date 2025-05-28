Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 4 OG “Brick By Brick” Black Sample Surfaces

Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 4 OG “Brick By Brick” in black surfaces online, sparking speculation of a second release in the collab.

The Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester “Brick By Brick” Bike Black colorway has just surfaced, and it’s got people talking. This custom pair mirrors the wildly popular red version, but trades the firebrick tones for a full stealth look.

While nothing is confirmed yet, its appearance has sparked speculation that a release could be on the table. Nigel Sylvester isn’t just any collaborator. He’s the first BMX athlete signed to Jordan Brand, and his debut AJ4 was one of the most unique Jordan releases in years.

With its weathered red suede and “BIKE AIR” branding, it was a personal tribute to grit and grind. If this black version follows, it could double down on the theme in a way that’s more versatile but no less bold.

The black pair stays true to the same formula: custom heel branding, layered materials, and Nigel’s signature on the tongue. From what we can see in the photos, it features tonal suede uppers, a blacked-out midsole, and clean mini-Swooshes on the toe.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

This Air Jordan 4 custom comes in an all-black suede upper with a tonal cage and matte black accents. The white mini-Swoosh on the forefoot pops against the stealthy backdrop.

"BIKE AIR" branding appears boldly on the heel in white, flipping the classic Nike logo into something uniquely Sylvester. The tongue features Nigel’s signature stitched in white thread. A two-tone black and white midsole sits atop a solid black outsole.

This version mirrors the design cues of the red “Brick By Brick” release but gives it a darker, sleeker edge. Premium textures and subtle contrast carry the weight here.

At this point, there’s no confirmation or even a rumor suggesting that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester “Brick By Brick” Bike Black will release to the public.

It could remain a one-off custom or a friends and family exclusive. Still, given the hype surrounding the red pair, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jordan Brand kept this one in its back pocket.

