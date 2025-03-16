Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

BY Ben Atkinson 117 Views
nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-4-brick-by-brick-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
New on-foot photos of the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" have surfaced, showcasing the premium suede.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" is one of the most unique takes on the iconic Jordan 4 silhouette. This pair already made its debut, but new on-foot photos have surfaced, giving sneakerheads another detailed look at this standout collaboration. Nigel Sylvester, a BMX legend, has worked with Jordan Brand before. His approach to sneaker design blends style and performance, drawing from his experiences as a rider. This latest collaboration continues that vision. The Jordan 4, originally released in 1989, remains one of the most popular sneakers of all time.

Over the years, the model has seen countless colorways and reworks. However, Sylvester’s version takes a bold approach with a premium construction and unique branding. The name "Brick By Brick" speaks to the hard work and dedication required to build success. It reflects Sylvester’s journey and aligns with the ethos of Jordan Brand. The all-red upper and special details make this pair stand out. The use of premium suede, subtle Nike branding, and a deconstructed aesthetic add to its appeal. The latest on-foot images provide a closer look at how the sneaker wears in real life. From different angles, the rich suede and crisp design stand out, making it clear why this pair is so sought after.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" features an all-red suede upper with textured overlays. A miniature silver Swoosh on the toe adds a sleek touch. The midsole combines deep red and sail tones, creating contrast. Custom heel branding replaces the traditional Nike Air logo with "Bike Air," paying tribute to Sylvester’s BMX roots. The shoe sits atop a rubber outsole, ensuring durability and grip.

The Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" was released on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $225 when they released.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
