Nigel Sylvester Reveals Air Jordan 1 Low In McDonald’s Campaign

Nigel Sylvester just gave the world a fresh look at his upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time." This time through an unexpected lens: a new McDonald’s campaign. The BMX icon announced his partnership with the brand in a short film, where the sneakers take center stage on foot.

The timing couldn’t be better, with the pair set to drop on August 2nd. This isn’t just another collab it’s a personal statement. The “Better With Time” theme reflects Sylvester’s journey, celebrating how wear and experience add value.

The shoe comes with a distressed black leather upper, sail-colored Swoosh, aged cream laces, and a bold red outsole. It’s gritty, clean, and unmistakably him. Sylvester has long blended BMX culture with streetwear, and this pair continues that narrative.

The Air Jordan 1 Low, once overlooked, has become a go-to for storytelling collabs and Sylvester uses it to full effect. From “Bike Air” tongue branding to the “Jordan Biking Co.” stamp inside, every detail adds meaning.

In the new campaign visuals and promo shots, the shoe pops with character. It looks worn in, not worn out. Built for riding, walking, or just flexing, the “Better With Time” 1s hit that sweet spot between lifestyle and legacy.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time”

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” features a black tumbled leather upper with pre-scuffed detailing. Sail laces and a matching Swoosh contrast the darker base, while a cream midsole and bold red outsole round out the aged look.

A mini Swoosh sits near the forefoot, adding a nod to classic design tweaks. The tongue tag reads “Bike Air,” and the insole includes “Jordan Biking Co., Est. 2017” branding.

It’s built to look broken in from day one, reflecting Sylvester’s gritty BMX lifestyle and signature aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” is releasing on August 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they release.