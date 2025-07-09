Release Date Set For Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” is finally getting its retail moment. After months of speculation and early sightings under the “Nitro” name, Jordan Brand has confirmed an August 2 release.

This marks the latest chapter in Sylvester’s ongoing partnership with the Jumpman, one built around authenticity, grit, and storytelling rooted in BMX culture. The “Better With Time” concept is personal. Sylvester leans into the idea that sneakers, like people, carry more weight the longer they’re around.

The black tumbled leather upper comes pre-worn with hand-scuffed detailing, giving it that broken-in, ride-tested feel from day one. A sail Swoosh cuts through the upper for contrast, while the cream midsole and red outsole give the shoe a vintage but striking base.

Small nods drive the narrative home: a mini Swoosh on the forefoot, “Bike Air” tags on the tongue and insole, and “Jordan Biking Co., Est. 2017” stamped inside so it's subtle, but intentional. This release isn’t just about looks. It’s about wear, experience, and the legacy Sylvester continues to build.

