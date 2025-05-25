Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Nitro" Emerges In Detail

BY Ben Atkinson 47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nigel-sylvester-air-jordan-1-low-og-nitro-sneaker-news
Image via @sharkicks1
The Nigel Sylvester x Jordan 1 Low OG Nitro brings BMX roots and clean contrast to a classic silhouette ahead of its release.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Nitro” surfaces in early photos, giving a first glimpse at what could be one of the summer’s cleanest drops. Set to release in August, the collab blends premium leather and subtle tweaks in a way that feels intentional without trying too hard.

Further, Nigel’s no stranger to Jordan Brand. His original distressed Jordan 1 High from 2018 remains one of the most well-executed lifestyle spins on a classic basketball model.

Now, he’s back with a low cut version that dials back the wear-and-tear but keeps the design sharp. The Jordan 1 Low OG has become a staple in recent years, thanks to its vintage shape and growing list of high-profile collabs.

From Travis to recently Zion, it’s proven to be a go-to canvas for athletes and creatives alike. Nigel’s take joins the fold with its own flavor: clean lines, understated branding, and a refined use of color. In the photos, the black tumbled leather upper sets the base while cream laces and Swooshes add contrast.

Hits of red on the outsole and tongue branding give it just enough pop. The insole reads “Jordan Biking Co. Est. 2017,” a subtle nod to Sylvester’s BMX roots. This one feels personal, and that’s what makes it work.

Read More: A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 5 "Wings"

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Nitro” Release Date

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP “Nitro” features a black tumbled leather upper paired with cream accents. Also, a sail midsole sits above a red rubber outsole, adding contrast and a subtle vintage vibe.

The cream Swoosh is oversized and stitched with exposed threading. Mini Swoosh branding appears on the lateral toe, while “Jordan Biking Co.” is printed inside the collar. Classic Nike Air branding hits the tongue tag in red.

Further, the design leans premium and versatile, with just enough storytelling through details. Overall, it’s subtle, but rich with texture, clean finishes, and personal references.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Nitro” is going to be released in August of 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” Release Date Confirmed

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-nitro-sneaker-news Sneakers Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low "Nitro" Drops This Summer 2.6K
nigel-sylvester-air-jordan-1-low-og-nitro-IB8958-001-2025 Sneakers New Look For Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Nitro" 929
Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 3.20.08 AM Sneakers Nigel Sylvester Is Dropping His Own Air Jordan 1 Low OG In “Nitro” 942
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news Sneakers The Travis Scott Fragment AJ1 Low Gets A New Release Date 7.0K