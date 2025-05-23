Fortnite Welcomes Nigel Sylvester’s Sold Out Air Jordan 4

The Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick” by Nigel Sylvester is officially making its way into Fortnite. With the physical sneaker already sold out, this digital drop offers a second chance, albeit in virtual form.

Starting May 22 at 8 PM local time, players can grab the exclusive Jordan 4 in the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,000 V-Bucks. Sylvester is known for reimagining BMX culture and bridging the gap between sneakers and sport. He collaborated with Jordan Brand on this bold red take on the classic Air Jordan 4.

The result? A colorway that pops on and off the screen, blending suede textures, contrast laces, and Sylvester’s signature into one cohesive design. The Air Jordan 4 originally debuted in 1989, designed by Tinker Hatfield with performance and streetwear in mind.

Since then, it has become a staple silhouette in Jordan Brand’s lineup. It's known for its visible Air cushioning, mesh panels, and unique lacing system. Sylvester’s version pays homage to his creative grind, brick by literal brick.

As seen in the official Fortnite images, the shoe translates well into the game’s digital world, keeping its premium and aggressive look intact. Whether you missed the physical pair or want to flex online, this drop keeps the “Brick By Brick” story alive in a new format.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick” features a rich red upper built from suede and textured leather panels. The iconic mesh netting appears on the sidewalls and tongue, maintaining the AJ4’s classic structure.

A mini white Swoosh hits the forefoot, while crisp white laces add strong contrast. Sylvester’s signature appears stitched into the tongue tag, replacing the traditional Jumpman branding. Down below, a white midsole and visible Air unit finish the look with familiar comfort and style.