Mookie Betts Wore Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 4 Cleats And They're for Sale

BY Ben Atkinson 251 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Mookie Betts' game-worn Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" cleats are now up for grabs on Fanatics for a high price.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" cleats worn by Mookie Betts are now available on Fanatics, carrying a hefty $5000 price tag. These cleats, customized for Betts during a Dodgers game on March 27, 2025, blend Jordan heritage with baseball functionality.

Originally crafted as part of Sylvester's tribute to perseverance, the "Brick By Brick" colorway takes on a bold all-red aesthetic. Betts brought them to life on the diamond, wearing them against the Detroit Tigers.

Following the game, the cleats have now surfaced on Fanatics as an official MLB authenticated collectible. This crossover between Jordan Brand and MLB has become increasingly common in recent years, especially with athletes like Betts pushing boundaries. The Air Jordan 4, designed by Tinker Hatfield, made its basketball debut in 1989.

Known for its visible Air unit and aggressive midsole teeth, the silhouette quickly became a favorite both on and off the court. While Betts is celebrated for his skills on the baseball field, collaborations like this show the cultural bridge between sport and streetwear.

It also underlines the impact of players bringing their style to the game. The photos provided showcase the cleats both in-game and up close, highlighting the bold design and visible wear from Betts' time on the field.

Mookie Betts Air Jordan Cleats

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" cleats feature an all-red suede upper. The classic Jordan 4 design remains intact, with signature mesh panels and wings.

A small white Swoosh on the mudguard gives it a baseball-specific twist. The cleats swap out the usual outsole for a baseball plate with metal spikes. Betts' game-worn pair shows the visible dirt and field wear, adding authenticity.

The bold red laces, tongue tag with Flight branding, and Nigel Sylvester's personal touches bring a unique flair. This collectible is officially authenticated, reflecting both Betts' play and Sylvester’s design ethos.

