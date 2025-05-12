Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Set To Return In January

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" is making its return with a release date now set for January 2026. This iconic silhouette first dropped in 2011 and quickly became a standout in Jordan Brand’s catalog.

Known for its sleek, monotone look, the "Wolf Grey" colorway delivers understated style while still commanding attention. Originally designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 brought visible Air cushioning and a reflective tongue to the court.

The shark tooth detailing on the midsole was inspired by World War II fighter planes, giving the sneaker an aggressive edge that remains timeless. Over the years, the Jordan 5 is loved both on and off the court.

The "Wolf Grey" edition stands out for its premium materials and clean aesthetic. It captures the balance between performance and lifestyle that defines the Air Jordan legacy. Whether laced up for play or casual wear, the pair continues to hold weight in the sneaker community.

Official photos of the 2026 version have surfaced, showcasing the familiar grey suede upper, icy outsole, and metallic silver details. The images highlight the pair’s premium build, which looks nearly identical to the 2011 release. Retailers will release the pair in January, with demand likely to be high.

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" features a rich grey suede upper that gives the sneaker a clean, premium look. Reflective tongues add flair, while translucent mesh panels keep things lightweight.

Also, the sneaker includes silver shark tooth detailing on the midsole and icy translucent outsoles. Embroidered 23 logos sit on the lateral heel, giving it a nod to Michael Jordan’s jersey number. Further, B\black accents on the midsole and eyelets provide contrast against the tonal upper.

Finally, finishing off the look are the clear lace locks and classic Jumpman branding, bringing together performance and lifestyle elements in a refined package.