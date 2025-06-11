Official Release Date For The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey”

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” is officially making its return, and the release date is now locked in. First launched back in 2011, this colorway quickly became a favorite for its subtle flex.

Clean, versatile, and easy to style, it was one of the few non-OGs that felt like it belonged in the Jordan canon right away. The Air Jordan 5 itself holds weight in sneaker history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it pulled inspiration from WWII fighter planes, most evident in the jagged teeth on the midsole.

Jordan rocked the 5s during the 1989-90 season, a time when he was becoming a full-on global icon. The reflective tongue, clear mesh panels, and visible Air cushioning were all ahead of their time—and still hold up today.

The “Wolf Grey” edition adds a lifestyle twist to the performance-built silhouette. With its muted tones and premium suede, it’s a go-to for everything from jeans to joggers. Also, this pair isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s proof that some designs really age well.

Photos show off the all-grey upper, icy outsole, and crisp embroidered branding. Whether you missed out the first time or just need a fresh pair, these shots confirm: the Wolf Grey 5s are back and as smooth as ever.

Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey”

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” features a soft grey nubuck upper with tonal stitching and white accents. The tongue sports a reflective finish with an embroidered Jumpman, while clear lace locks sit over flat grey laces.

Also, asilver mesh net covers the sides and tongue, keeping the look breathable and lightweight. The speckled white midsole contrasts against the shark teeth design and the smoky, translucent outsole.

Further, the “23” is stitched on the lateral side in metallic thread, adding a subtle nod to MJ’s legacy. Icy soles and clean color blocking finish off this fan-favorite retro release.