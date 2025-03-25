Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” Retro Set For A 2026 Return

BY Ben Atkinson 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-wolf-grey-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO and @brandon1an
The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” is returning in 2026 with the same clean look fans loved all the way back in 2011.

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” is making a comeback in 2026, bringing back a beloved retro favorite. This colorway originally dropped in 2011 and quickly became a fan favorite for its clean, neutral design. Now, after more than a decade, Jordan Brand is bringing it back, much to the excitement of collectors and casual fans alike. The Air Jordan 5 was first introduced in 1990. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it added new elements to the signature line including reflective tongues, lace locks, and a shark-tooth midsole. Since the beginning, it has released in dozens of colorways, from OG classics to bold collaborations.

The “Wolf Grey” edition stands out for its subtle tones and easy wearability, and its return is expected to carry that same energy. This re-release stays true to the original look. The upper features soft grey suede with matching mesh netting and laces. White stitching and branding on the tongue, side, and heel provide contrast without overpowering the silhouette. A translucent outsole and speckled shark-tooth design on the midsole add signature AJ5 flair. As seen in the new photos, the 2026 version captures everything fans loved about the original. Whether you missed out in 2011 or want to double up, this pair is definitely worth watching.

Read More: Jordan ADG 5 Now Available With Classic Course Style

Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey”

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” features a premium grey suede upper with tonal mesh and matching laces. Embroidered “23” and Jumpman logos appear in white for clean contrast. The reflective tongue and lace lock return, true to the original. A black midsole with white speckled detailing and an icy translucent outsole complete the design. This upcoming 2026 retro stays faithful to the original 2011 release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

Read More: The Jordan 4 RM “Driveway Black” Feels Like A New Classic

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-5-Wolf-Grey-2026-3 Sneakers 2026 Brings Back The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" In Retro Form 614
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images 1023
the-air-jordan-5-og-grape-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This April 7.7K
air-jordan-4-rm-driveway-black-sneaker-news Sneakers The Jordan 4 RM “Driveway Black” Feels Like A New Classic 94