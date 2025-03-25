Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” Retro Set For A 2026 Return

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” is making a comeback in 2026, bringing back a beloved retro favorite. This colorway originally dropped in 2011 and quickly became a fan favorite for its clean, neutral design. Now, after more than a decade, Jordan Brand is bringing it back, much to the excitement of collectors and casual fans alike. The Air Jordan 5 was first introduced in 1990. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it added new elements to the signature line including reflective tongues, lace locks, and a shark-tooth midsole. Since the beginning, it has released in dozens of colorways, from OG classics to bold collaborations.

The “Wolf Grey” edition stands out for its subtle tones and easy wearability, and its return is expected to carry that same energy. This re-release stays true to the original look. The upper features soft grey suede with matching mesh netting and laces. White stitching and branding on the tongue, side, and heel provide contrast without overpowering the silhouette. A translucent outsole and speckled shark-tooth design on the midsole add signature AJ5 flair. As seen in the new photos, the 2026 version captures everything fans loved about the original. Whether you missed out in 2011 or want to double up, this pair is definitely worth watching.

Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey”

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” features a premium grey suede upper with tonal mesh and matching laces. Embroidered “23” and Jumpman logos appear in white for clean contrast. The reflective tongue and lace lock return, true to the original. A black midsole with white speckled detailing and an icy translucent outsole complete the design. This upcoming 2026 retro stays faithful to the original 2011 release.