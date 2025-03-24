Jordan ADG 5 Now Available With Classic Course Style

The Jordan ADG 5 “White Black Pure Platinum Iron Grey” delivers clean design and golf-ready performance, and it’s available now. The Jordan ADG 5 “White Black Pure Platinum Iron Grey” is officially available for purchase, offering a sleek blend of function and style for the golf course. Jordan Brand continues to make its mark on golf footwear, and this latest colorway adds to the growing list of clean, wearable designs. With a white leather upper, tonal details, and performance features, the pair is ideal for players who like subtle sophistication. Michael Jordan’s competitive spirit famously extends beyond basketball and into golf.

The ADG series reflects that crossover, combining Jumpman heritage with course-focused innovation. This fifth installment in the line brings a lightweight feel, great traction, and enough style to wear straight from the tee box to the clubhouse. As seen in the photos above, the shoe features embossed patterns throughout the upper, calling back to Jordan’s legacy in subtle ways. The soft leather construction adds comfort and durability, while the black lining and outsole ground the design. A small Jumpman logo on the heel completes the look without shouting for attention. Whether you are teeing off or adding something unique to your rotation, this pair is worth checking out. Sizes are available now, but they may not last long.

How To Buy The Jordan ADG 5

Image via Nike

The Jordan ADG 5 “White Black Pure Platinum Iron Grey” features an embossed white leather upper with tonal graphics. A black inner lining and outsole provide contrast, while perforated detailing near the heel boosts ventilation. The outsole includes integrated traction for grip on the course. Jordan branding appears subtly near the heel, giving the shoe a polished finish. This pair is currently available for purchase in a full size run.