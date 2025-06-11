Jordan Heir "Motorsports" Channels A Need for Speed

The Jordan Heir Motorsports colorway is officially revealed with bold visuals and a nod to MJ’s racing legacy.

The Jordan Heir “Motorsports” taps into a long-standing tradition of MJ’s love for speed and style. This colorway blends performance-ready construction with a visual edge, making it one of the flashier looks from the new silhouette.

While the Jordan Heir is still a fresh addition to the lineup, it’s clearly rooted in the legacy of innovation that defines the brand. Jordan Brand has always pushed boundaries, and the Heir carries that energy forward.

It’s not a retro, it’s a new lane. Inspired by the futuristic design language of early 2000s performance models, this sneaker bridges the gap between court-ready function and lifestyle versatility. The “Motorsports” name isn’t just for show either.

MJ’s passion for motorsports dates back to his post-retirement days, and the color blocking on this pair echoes some of the team gear from that era. It's sleek, aggressive, and built like something meant to move.

Official images show off the white base with black and varsity royal overlays, plus a mix of materials and sculpted lines that give the shoe serious presence. Whether or not you’re burning rubber, this one’s all gas, no brakes.

Jordan Heir “Motorsports”
jordan-heir-motorsports-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Heir “Motorsports” features a white synthetic base with breathable mesh zones and bold black leather overlays. Further, a translucent varsity royal cage wraps around the midfoot for structure and contrast.

Black laces and a knit tongue add texture, while the blue pull tab and Jumpman logos complete the look. Also, a rubber outsole in varsity royal rounds out the design with aggressive tread. The foam midsole offers comfort without extra bulk.

This modern silhouette leans into dynamic lines, mixed materials, and color blocking that gives it an unmistakable motorsport vibe.

Jordan Heir “Motorsports” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Heir “Motorsports” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they are released.

jordan-heir-motorsports-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-heir-motorsports-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

