Nigel Sylvester Is Dropping His Own Air Jordan 1 Low OG In “Nitro”

A clean colorway for the AJ1 Low.

Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand are teaming up for a fresh take on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. The upcoming "Nitro" colorway blends a bold design with premium materials. The sneaker features a sail leather base, creating a clean and neutral foundation. Black leather overlays provide sharp contrast, enhancing the overall look. Subtle red accents, including a mini Swoosh near the toe and Wings logo on the heel, add vibrant pops of color. These details bring energy to the design while keeping it wearable. The collaborative effort showcases Sylvester’s unique style. The "Nitro" colorway reflects his BMX roots and dynamic approach to creativity.

A vintage-inspired cream midsole adds depth, while a black rubber outsole ensures durability and grip. Together, these elements balance heritage and modern aesthetics. The signature Air Jordan branding remains intact, tying the pair to its iconic history. Fans can expect the "Nitro" to appeal to both sneaker enthusiasts and BMX culture followers. This release highlights Sylvester’s influence and Jordan Brand's commitment to pushing boundaries. The refined details and bold contrasts make it a standout addition to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG lineup. Excitement is already building for this collaboration, and it is set to drop soon.

"Nitro" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

