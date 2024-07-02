Lil Yachty Unveils Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester "Anthracite"

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with BMX star Nigel Sylvester, introducing the "Anthracite" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a sleek anthracite base, providing a dark, stylish aesthetic that stands out. The design incorporates premium materials, enhancing both durability and visual appeal. Notably, rapper Lil Yachty has given fans an exclusive first look at this highly anticipated pair, generating buzz across the sneaker community. The "Anthracite" colorway features subtle yet striking details, reflecting Sylvester's unique flair and influence in the streetwear and BMX scenes.
The midsole, accented in a contrasting white, adds depth to the overall design, while the iconic Air Jordan branding remains prominent. This collaboration promises to blend the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette with contemporary elements inspired by Sylvester’s dynamic lifestyle. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are eagerly awaiting the release, as it merges athletic performance with urban fashion seamlessly. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Anthracite" by Nigel Sylvester is poised to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection, embodying the spirit of innovation and collaboration. Keep an eye out for this release, as it’s set to make waves in both the sneaker and BMX worlds.
"Anthracite" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM
These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from anthracite suede, complemented by matching durable overlays. Further, dark laces and a matching tongue enhance the monochromatic look. Jordan Brand branding adorns the tongues and "Bike Air" branding is on the heels. Finally, small red Swoosh is on the toebox.
Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester "Anthracite" is releasing later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.
