New Look For Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Nitro"

Sneakerheads will remember the 2022 AJ1 sample that this new colorway is based on.

Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand are collaborating on a new Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Now rumored to draw inspiration from his 2022 Air Jordan 1 High OG sample, the pair features a sleek black colorway. The upcoming "Nitro" design blends bold style with premium materials. A sail leather base creates a neutral foundation, while black leather overlays add a sharp contrast. Red accents, including a mini Swoosh near the toe and the Wings logo on the heel, bring vibrant pops of color. These details infuse the design with energy while maintaining versatility. The collaboration highlights Sylvester’s signature style and BMX roots, showcasing his dynamic approach to creativity.

A cream midsole with a vintage vibe adds depth, while a black rubber outsole provides durability and traction. Together, these elements create a perfect balance of retro and modern aesthetics. Signature Air Jordan branding ties the sneaker to its iconic lineage. The "Nitro" colorway is sure to attract both sneaker fans and followers of BMX culture. This collaboration showcases Sylvester’s influence and Jordan Brand’s innovative vision. With refined details and striking contrasts, this release is set to be a standout in the Air Jordan 1 Low OG collection. Anticipation continues to build for its release.

"Nitro" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

