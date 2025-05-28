Air Jordan 1 Low “Nitro” Gets The Nigel Sylvester Treatment

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Nitro” finally gets the spotlight with new on-foot images. This latest collab revives elements from Sylvester’s unreleased 2022 AJ1 High sample, blending performance-minded details with premium finishes.

The BMX legend’s signature touch shows up across the design, nodding to his unique lane in sneaker culture. Nigel’s history with Jordan Brand runs deep. His 2018 Air Jordan 1 High made waves with its pre-distressed upper and raw storytelling.

That same energy fuels this low-cut follow-up. It’s gritty, refined, and unapologetically individual, much like Sylvester himself. The Air Jordan 1 Low has always played the understated role in the Jordan lineup. But it’s grown into a go-to canvas for collaborators.

The silhouette’s simplicity gives it room to experiment. Nigel uses that space wisely, mixing textures, flipping logos, and keeping things rooted in movement. The photos here give us a closer look at the fine-grain leather, aged midsole, and gritty red outsole.

Camouflage hits near the heel and Nigel’s name on the insoles round out the personal touches. It’s unclear exactly when this one’s dropping, but the build-up feels real. Expect more info soon as this pair builds momentum.

This pair features black tumbled leather across the upper with smooth sail Swooshes and laces. The midsole is aged to give a vintage vibe, while the outsole pops in faded red.

Mini Swooshes sit near the toe, and the “Bike Air” logo appears on the insoles alongside Nigel’s name. Camouflage patches add texture to the heel, and the traditional Wings logo remains on the back tab. You’ll also notice co-branded tongue tags with “Prime Time” stylings.

Altogether, it’s a premium build with layered storytelling, drawing from Nigel’s earlier sample and personal connection to movement and culture.