Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” Release Date Confirmed

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” is returning this May, and the icy tone brings a sharp update to the legendary silhouette. The Foamposite One, known for its futuristic shell and tough build, continues to age well.

This colorway leans into simplicity, and it works. Originally introduced in 1997 and made famous by Penny Hardaway, the Foamposite One was ahead of its time. Its molded upper and carbon fiber shank plate helped redefine performance sneakers for guards.

Over the years, it’s become more of a lifestyle statement, popping up in bold colorways and collaborations. Still, its roots are in performance. “Psychic Blue” feels like a balance between heritage and lifestyle appeal. It’s clean, it’s wearable, and it nods to that late 90s era without going full retro.

The matte finish adds a new texture to the upper while the contrast with the black mesh and tongue makes the color really pop. The on-foot shots show just how good this pair looks laced up. The soft baby blue shell catches light in a subtle way, and the minimal detailing lets the materials speak.

It’s a simple execution, but that’s what gives it presence. Expect these to land soon and move quick once they do.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” features a crisp light blue shell paired with a black mesh upper and matching tongue. The Foamposite material wraps the shoe in a molded texture that’s both futuristic and functional.

Striped pull tabs on the tongue and heel add subtle flair, while the translucent outsole rounds out the look. Inside, Zoom Air cushioning delivers comfort and support. A carbon fiber plate sits beneath the midfoot for added structure.

The shoe’s bold shape contrasts cleanly with the soft color, creating a fresh spin on a classic basketball silhouette.