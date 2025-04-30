“Psychic Blue” Nike Air Foamposite One Locks In May Drop

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” is officially dropping on May 23, bringing a clean, icy look to the iconic basketball silhouette. First introduced in the late '90s, the Foamposite was ahead of its time.

Its molded shell construction and futuristic look made it stand out on the court and the street. Now, Nike brings back this classic colorway with a fresh release. Originally designed for Penny Hardaway, the Foamposite One quickly became a staple in sneaker culture.

Its distinct one-piece upper and full-length Zoom Air cushioning offered unmatched support and durability. While newer silhouettes have pushed boundaries, the Foamposite’s unique shape and feel still resonate with collectors and athletes alike.

The “Psychic Blue” edition adds a sleek, seasonal twist to the legacy. Its light blue shell glows against jet-black overlays, offering contrast and nostalgia all at once. It’s a look that doesn’t beg for attention, but gets it anyway. The photos highlight all the signature details: the smooth molded upper, icy outsole, and Hardaway’s 1 Cent logo stitched proudly into the heel.

This release continues Nike’s commitment to reviving timeless designs without compromising their original edge.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” features a baby blue molded upper paired with black nubuck overlays. The mesh tongue and inner lining add comfort while keeping things breathable. Penny’s 1 Cent logo stands out in bright blue embroidery on the heel.

A carbon fiber midfoot shank delivers support and stability. Underneath, a translucent icy outsole brings the whole look together. The design blends performance and lifestyle aesthetics seamlessly.

Glossy, bold, and futuristic, this pair keeps the Foamposite legacy alive while adding a new twist with its crisp, tonal color scheme.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” will be released on May 23rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Image via Nike