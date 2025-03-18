The Iconic Foamposite Gets A “Psychic Blue” Colorway

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” adds a fresh spin to the legendary basketball sneaker. Since its debut in 1997, the Foamposite has been a staple in the sneaker world, known for its futuristic design and durable shell. Originally designed for Penny Hardaway, the model gained traction among sneakerheads and basketball players alike. The sleek molded upper and responsive cushioning made it a go-to on the court and in streetwear culture. Nike continues to revive the Foamposite with bold colorways, and this latest version is no exception.

The “Psychic Blue” colorway blends nostalgia with modern appeal, offering a soft blue shell that contrasts against black accents. The icy outsole and carbon fiber detailing reinforce the shoe’s signature aesthetic. While the Foamposite is not as common on NBA courts today, its influence remains strong among collectors and fans. The latest images showcase the unique color blocking and intricate design elements that set this pair apart. The photos highlight the smooth transition between the black upper and vibrant blue shell, making it a standout piece in any collection. As Nike keeps Foamposite alive with fresh takes, this release is another reminder of its lasting impact.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” features a molded Foamposite shell in a soft blue finish. Black nubuck overlays add contrast, while the signature carbon fiber plate provides support. Penny Hardaway’s iconic “1 Cent” logo appears on the heel, reinforcing the shoe’s heritage. A translucent icy outsole completes the look, maintaining the Foamposite’s futuristic appeal. Durable, stylish, and performance-ready, this pair blends innovation with a classic aesthetic.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Image via Nike