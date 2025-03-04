A Look At The Unreleased Nike Air Foamposite One "Bronze Cough Drop"

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Bronze Cough Drop" sample has surfaced, giving sneakerheads a look at what could have been. The Foamposite line has long been a staple in basketball and streetwear culture, known for its futuristic molded design and bold colorways. This latest sample sticks to that formula, bringing a unique bronze upper to the silhouette. However, despite the buzz, this pair will not see a public release. The Foamposite One debuted in 1997 as a revolutionary basketball sneaker. Designed by Eric Avar, it was famously worn by Penny Hardaway, solidifying its place in sneaker history. The shoe’s rigid foam shell and innovative design pushed boundaries, making it a must-have for collectors.

Over the years, Nike has released numerous colorways, some of which remain grail-worthy. This Bronze Cough Drop sample taps into that legacy, blending nostalgia with modern appeal. While this pair will not hit shelves, the sample has already caught the attention of sneaker enthusiasts. The images showcase its bronze upper, black accents, and red translucent outsole, giving it a look reminiscent of past Foamposite classics. The details stand out, making it a conversation piece among collectors. Check out the photos to get a closer look at this unreleased gem.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Bronze Cough Drop" Sample

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Bronze Cough Drop" Sample features a metallic bronze Foamposite shell, paired with black nubuck and mesh details for contrast. Red accents highlight the branding and outsole, adding a bold touch. The shoe includes Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent logo on the heel, a carbon fiber shank for support, and a translucent Cough Drop outsole for traction. Though not slated for release, this pair remains a standout in the Foamposite lineage.