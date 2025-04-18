The Nike “Cough Drop” Foamposite One Is Back In Rotation

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” is making a comeback this fall. Known for its glossy black shell and bold red outsole, the iconic colorway remains one of the most recognizable in the Foamposite lineage.

Originally released over a decade ago, the sneaker's blend of innovation and aggression helped define basketball sneakers in the late 2000s and continues to have cultural relevance today. Nike introduced the Air Foamposite One in 1997, pushing the boundaries of performance and design.

Penny Hardaway’s signature shoe arrived at a time when futuristic silhouettes were taking over the court. With its one-piece molded upper and signature Zoom cushioning, the Foamposite lineup was ahead of its time.

Today, it holds cult status among collectors and hoopers alike. In-hand images reveal the same fierce energy. The all-black Foam shell is matched with suede overlays and red accents throughout.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” features a black Foamposite shell with black suede overlays and mesh tongue. Also, red accents hit the outsole, heel, pull tabs, and branding.

Zoom Air cushioning and a carbon fiber plate provide support and bounce. This colorway blends aggression with legacy. A translucent red sole adds a fiery finish, while the black mesh tongue and carbon fiber shank round things out. Overall, for Foamposite fans, this Fall 2025 re-release is already building buzz.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” will be released at some point in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.