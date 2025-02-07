The "Galaxy" Returns: Nike Air Foamposite One Official Photos Released

BY Ben Atkinson 245 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
The galaxy-inspired design shines once again.

Official images of the 2025 Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" are here, giving sneakerheads a detailed look at this cosmic classic. The special galaxy-themed packaging makes this release even more exciting. The drop is officially set for February 21st, arriving at select NBHD retailers and via SNKRS. However, those eager to grab a pair early can find limited stock at House of Hoops and Shoe Palace locations in San Francisco on February 15th during All-Star Weekend. With official photos now available, anticipation for this legendary release is at an all-time high.

Returning just in time for All-Star Weekend 2025, the "Galaxy" Foamposite continues to amaze with its swirling mix of purples, blues, and blacks, giving each pair a one-of-a-kind celestial look. These newly revealed images highlight key design elements, from the glow-in-the-dark outsole to the iconic Foamposite shell, ensuring fans get the full picture before release day. Over a decade since its unforgettable debut, the "Galaxy" Foamposite remains a grail in sneaker culture. Its futuristic aesthetic and deep legacy make it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. As the release date approaches, demand is already through the roof, setting up one of 2025’s biggest sneaker drops.

Read More: Jordan Brand Revives The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” In 2025

"Galaxy" Nike Air Foamposite One
Nike-Air-Foamposite-One-Galaxy-2025-FQ4303-400-Release-Date
Image via Nike

These sneakers stand out with a glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole, adding a striking touch to the design. The upper features a bold galaxy-print Foamposite shell, creating a celestial-inspired look. Black accents on the laces and heel provide contrast, keeping the design balanced. A subtle Nike Swoosh lands on the toebox, while grey Foamposite branding elevates the heel with a refined finish. This release masterfully blends cosmic energy with a sleek aesthetic, proving the Galaxy theme remains timeless and iconic.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” will be released on February 21st, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $230 when it is released. This highly anticipated release is set to land just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend, amplifying the hype.

Nike-Air-Foamposite-One-Galaxy-2025-FQ4303-400-Release-Date-1
Image via Nike
Nike-Air-Foamposite-One-Galaxy-2025-FQ4303-400-Release-Date-4
Image via Nike

Read More: Best Adidas Sambas To Gift Your Significant Other For Valentine’s Day 2025

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Official Photos of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "All Star 2.0" Are Here 261
Galaxy-Nike-Foamposite-One-2025-1-1 Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" Drops This February 2.1K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Brings Back the Iconic Nike Air Max Plus OG "Hyper Blue" 630
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Official Release Date For The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Snake” 258