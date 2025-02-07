The "Galaxy" Returns: Nike Air Foamposite One Official Photos Released

Official images of the 2025 Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" are here, giving sneakerheads a detailed look at this cosmic classic. The special galaxy-themed packaging makes this release even more exciting. The drop is officially set for February 21st, arriving at select NBHD retailers and via SNKRS. However, those eager to grab a pair early can find limited stock at House of Hoops and Shoe Palace locations in San Francisco on February 15th during All-Star Weekend. With official photos now available, anticipation for this legendary release is at an all-time high.

Returning just in time for All-Star Weekend 2025, the "Galaxy" Foamposite continues to amaze with its swirling mix of purples, blues, and blacks, giving each pair a one-of-a-kind celestial look. These newly revealed images highlight key design elements, from the glow-in-the-dark outsole to the iconic Foamposite shell, ensuring fans get the full picture before release day. Over a decade since its unforgettable debut, the "Galaxy" Foamposite remains a grail in sneaker culture. Its futuristic aesthetic and deep legacy make it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. As the release date approaches, demand is already through the roof, setting up one of 2025’s biggest sneaker drops.

"Galaxy" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

These sneakers stand out with a glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole, adding a striking touch to the design. The upper features a bold galaxy-print Foamposite shell, creating a celestial-inspired look. Black accents on the laces and heel provide contrast, keeping the design balanced. A subtle Nike Swoosh lands on the toebox, while grey Foamposite branding elevates the heel with a refined finish. This release masterfully blends cosmic energy with a sleek aesthetic, proving the Galaxy theme remains timeless and iconic.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” will be released on February 21st, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $230 when it is released. This highly anticipated release is set to land just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend, amplifying the hype.

