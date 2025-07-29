Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Returns With Familiar Flair

BY Ben Atkinson 52 Views
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” returns in 2026 with a familiar look and a few subtle updates sneakerheads won’t want to miss.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” is officially making a comeback, and the colorway looks just as clean as it did back in the day. Known for its bold design and durable build, the Foamposite Pro has always turned heads on and off the court.

This version sticks to the winning formula: a sharp white upper with glossy university blue shell paneling. It’s a look that never really goes out of style. First introduced in the late ’90s, the Foamposite line changed the game with its futuristic, molded design.

Penny Hardaway helped popularize the silhouette, though this “Pro” version swaps out the Penny logo for a Swoosh on the side. Over time, it’s become a go-to for sneakerheads who appreciate performance, comfort, and that undeniable retro edge.

What makes the “University Blue” pair special is how it brings a classic Tar Heel vibe without being a UNC collab. The mix of white and soft blue just works.

From black mini Swooshes to that textured carbon fiber plate, the details hit just right. Looking at the photos above, it’s clear Nike’s staying faithful to the original 2016 drop while keeping it fresh for a new generation.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”
Image via zsneakerheadz

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” features a white leather upper paired with glossy university blue molded Foamposite shells. A large white Swoosh dominates the side, while a smaller black Swoosh hits the toe for contrast.

Foamposite branding runs down the tongue and heel tabs. The sneaker sits on a white rubber outsole with a black carbon fiber shank plate in the midfoot.

Mesh tongues and inner lining provide breathability, while the padded collar delivers all-day comfort. With its clean color blocking and rugged construction, this 2026 retro brings back a fan-favorite look that blends bold style with everyday wearability.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” will be released sometime in March of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

Image via zsneakerheadz

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
