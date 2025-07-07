Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Black” Is Set For A Summer Comeback

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Black" is returning next summer, bringing back a stealthy staple that first dropped in the late 2000s. Known for its bold molded shell and futuristic look, the Foamposite Pro helped define a new era of Nike Basketball design.

This all-black version strips things down to the essentials, and that’s exactly why it works. It’s tough, minimal, and still looks like it came from the future. Foamposite sneakers have always stood out.

The shape is unique and nd the comfort is surprisingly solid considering how rugged they look. While the Foamposite One is tied to Penny Hardaway, the Pro model carved its own lane with the addition of a large Swoosh on the side.

That simple switch made it a favorite for sneakerheads who wanted something a little flashier. Over the years, the Foamposite Pro has had wild colorways, but the all-black version has always hit differently. It’s wearable, low-key, and versatile, with just enough shine to grab attention without being loud.

Looking at the latest images, not much has changed and that’s the point. The molded upper, black carbon fiber shank, and glossy finish all return. It’s a nod to a time when sneakers weren’t just made to perform but to break necks walking into a gym.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Black”

Image via Sneaker Market RO

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Black" features a full molded Foamposite upper dressed in a glossy black finish. The signature oversized Swoosh stands out on the lateral side in a sleek patent treatment.

Black nubuck detailing runs along the eyestays and collar, while a small embroidered white Swoosh appears near the toe. The outsole is dressed in tonal black with a carbon fiber shank for added stability.

A black mesh tongue and heel pull tabs round out the build. The entire sneaker stays true to its roots, delivering a tough, all-black look that’s bold but clean.