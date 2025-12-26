Detailed Look At The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”

BY Ben Atkinson 56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-air-foamposite-pro-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via @ prm.cotd
The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” returns in 2026 with a design that stays true to the past 2003 release.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” is officially on the way back in 2026, and early detailed images confirm this retro isn’t cutting corners. For longtime Foamposite fans, this is the version that matters.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” will be released in March 2026.

The colorway originally debuted in 2003 and quickly became one of the most recognizable Pro releases of the early 2000s era. Now, over two decades later, Nike is bringing it back with a clear focus on accuracy.

This upcoming release stays faithful to the original design language that made the Foamposite Pro iconic. The bold University Blue Foam shell returns with its signature molded lines, paired with clean white leather on the upper and a crisp white Swoosh embedded into the side panel.

Black detailing on the mini Swoosh, carbon fiber shank, and outsole grounds the look without distracting from the vibrant blue finish. The Foamposite Pro has always lived in a slightly different lane than the One. It feels sleeker, more aggressive, and more wearable off the court.

That balance helped the “University Blue” pair stand out during its original run and still does today. With adult pairs now fully revealed, this 2026 retro is shaping up to be a proper nod to Foamposite history rather than a loose reinterpretation.

Read More: The Air Jordan 4014 “Ferrari” Is A Second Chance At A Classic Look

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Retail Price

The Foamposite shell shines in a smooth University Blue finish that instantly grabs attention. White leather wraps the upper, creating a sharp contrast against the molded shell. A large white Swoosh is embedded cleanly into the side panel.

Black accents appear on the mini Swoosh, outsole, and carbon fiber midfoot plate. The shape looks streamlined and aggressive from every angle. Subtle ribbing along the Foam shell adds depth without feeling overdesigned. White laces and pull tabs keep the look balanced.

Everything feels sturdy, structured, and unmistakably Foamposite Pro. The color blocking stays simple and confident throughout. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Makes Its Long-Awaited Comeback

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-air-foamposite-pro-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Returns With Familiar Flair 501
nike-air-foamposite-pro-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Rumored Release Date 1387
nike-air-foamposite-pro-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Is Coming Back 505
nike-air-foamposite-pro-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” 3.1K
Comments 0