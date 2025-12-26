Detailed Look At The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” is officially on the way back in 2026, and early detailed images confirm this retro isn’t cutting corners. For longtime Foamposite fans, this is the version that matters.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” will be released in March 2026.

The colorway originally debuted in 2003 and quickly became one of the most recognizable Pro releases of the early 2000s era. Now, over two decades later, Nike is bringing it back with a clear focus on accuracy.

This upcoming release stays faithful to the original design language that made the Foamposite Pro iconic. The bold University Blue Foam shell returns with its signature molded lines, paired with clean white leather on the upper and a crisp white Swoosh embedded into the side panel.

Black detailing on the mini Swoosh, carbon fiber shank, and outsole grounds the look without distracting from the vibrant blue finish. The Foamposite Pro has always lived in a slightly different lane than the One. It feels sleeker, more aggressive, and more wearable off the court.

That balance helped the “University Blue” pair stand out during its original run and still does today. With adult pairs now fully revealed, this 2026 retro is shaping up to be a proper nod to Foamposite history rather than a loose reinterpretation.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Retail Price

The Foamposite shell shines in a smooth University Blue finish that instantly grabs attention. White leather wraps the upper, creating a sharp contrast against the molded shell. A large white Swoosh is embedded cleanly into the side panel.

Black accents appear on the mini Swoosh, outsole, and carbon fiber midfoot plate. The shape looks streamlined and aggressive from every angle. Subtle ribbing along the Foam shell adds depth without feeling overdesigned. White laces and pull tabs keep the look balanced.